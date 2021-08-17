Little girl channels fake tears

More
11-month-old Iris was caught turning on the waterworks after being told “no” by her dad at the grocery store.
0:36 | 08/17/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Little girl channels fake tears

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:36","description":"11-month-old Iris was caught turning on the waterworks after being told “no” by her dad at the grocery store.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/GMA","id":"79496157","title":"Little girl channels fake tears","url":"/GMA/Living/video/girl-channels-fake-tears-79496157"}