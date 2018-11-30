Girl's plea leads Steph Curry to change his shoe line

More
Riley, a 9-year-old Golden State Warriors fan, received a handwritten letter from the NBA star after she wrote him asking why she couldn't find his popular sneakers in girls' sizes.
2:15 | 11/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Girl's plea leads Steph Curry to change his shoe line

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59516084,"title":"Girl's plea leads Steph Curry to change his shoe line","duration":"2:15","description":"Riley, a 9-year-old Golden State Warriors fan, received a handwritten letter from the NBA star after she wrote him asking why she couldn't find his popular sneakers in girls' sizes.","url":"/GMA/Living/video/girls-plea-leads-steph-curry-change-shoe-line-59516084","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.