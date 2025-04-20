Golden retriever energy, but the energy keeps increasing

From Duke being everyone's BFF to Xena and Finn rolling tennis balls down the bathtub ramp to Teddy admiring his toys, here are a few adorable golden retriever moments.

April 20, 2025

