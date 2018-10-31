Halloween 2018 by the numbers: Americans to spend $9 billion

More
175 million Americans plan to participate in Halloween this year and spending is expected to reach $9 billion dollars.
1:05 | 10/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Halloween 2018 by the numbers: Americans to spend $9 billion

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58878432,"title":"Halloween 2018 by the numbers: Americans to spend $9 billion","duration":"1:05","description":"175 million Americans plan to participate in Halloween this year and spending is expected to reach $9 billion dollars.","url":"/GMA/Living/video/halloween-2018-numbers-americans-spend-billion-58878432","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.