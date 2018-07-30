Homeless man receives hundreds of job interviews after tweet

More
David Casarez, an unemployed web developer, handed out his resume on a Silicon Valley street and a stranger shared his story on social media.
1:51 | 07/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Homeless man receives hundreds of job interviews after tweet

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56909911,"title":"Homeless man receives hundreds of job interviews after tweet","duration":"1:51","description":"David Casarez, an unemployed web developer, handed out his resume on a Silicon Valley street and a stranger shared his story on social media. ","url":"/GMA/Living/video/homeless-man-receives-hundreds-job-interviews-tweet-56909911","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.