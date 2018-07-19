-
Now Playing: Husky not feeling the love for pool toy
-
Now Playing: Man says he was told he couldn't have service dog back after suffering a stroke
-
Now Playing: A husky owner and her dog have a duet
-
Now Playing: Is your sunscreen expired? Here's what you need to know
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have summer accessories
-
Now Playing: This unicorn churro ice cream sandwich will make your wildest summer dreams come true
-
Now Playing: These teachers are all about their side hustles
-
Now Playing: These over-the-top ice cream cones are everything we've dreamed of and more
-
Now Playing: 'Queer Eye' star Tan France gives tips on how to be more stylish
-
Now Playing: This fashion illustrator makes masterpiece sketches out of food, plants and more
-
Now Playing: Sneak peek at deals on Amazon Day
-
Now Playing: Boozy ice cream cocktails and sundaes that will up your dessert game all summer
-
Now Playing: Parents' technology use linked to children's behavior
-
Now Playing: Megan Markle’s wedding makeup artist shares his top makeup tips, must-have makeup bag items
-
Now Playing: The surprising 'family bombshell' discovered after DNA test
-
Now Playing: Build-A-Bear's 'Pay Your Age' promotion turns into total chaos
-
Now Playing: Chef Marcus Sameuelsson shares summer recipes to beat the heat
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have summer accessories
-
Now Playing: Yes, there's a mansion devoted to everything rosé
-
Now Playing: The peanut butter and jelly hair trend is actually beautiful