Loose cattle tie up traffic on Texas highway

A herd of loose livestock caused quite a traffic delay when they ran through vehicles along Interstate 45 on Monday.

March 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live