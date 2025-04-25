Police detective rescues baby owl from oncoming traffic

Detective Smith saw an abandoned eastern screech owlet in a parking lot and moved it to a safe location before calling the local Fish and Wildlife Commission where it is now getting specialized care.

April 25, 2025

