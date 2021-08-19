Police officers rescue dog trapped under house

More
West Seneca Police dug a hole to rescue Buttercup, who was trapped under the foundation of a house in New York.
0:31 | 08/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police officers rescue dog trapped under house
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:31","description":"West Seneca Police dug a hole to rescue Buttercup, who was trapped under the foundation of a house in New York.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/GMA","id":"79543883","title":"Police officers rescue dog trapped under house","url":"/GMA/Living/video/police-officers-rescue-dog-trapped-house-79543883"}