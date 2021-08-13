Transcript for Polite pups show off their manners

If it makes you happy Back now with our "Play of the day" and it's the dog days of summer so bringing not just one but two dog videos. First up maybe the most polite and intelligent group of pets I've seen. Take a look. Uppie. Uppie. Tied, tied. So you see the dogs coming forward only when they're called by name. Very serious listening skills. I need to figure it out. Pretty impressive. Baby's best friend. Take a look at this one. Mom is reaching out for her baby girl but, nope, that dog is not having it. That is her baby. Taking the baby from the mama. That is so cute.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.