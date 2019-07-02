Transcript for 'Shark Tank' sharks share their top interviewing tips on 'GMA'

But now it is time for our get the job series, "Shark tank" edition, of course, according to a recent study a majority of recruiters says it takes an average of three interviews before a candidate lands a job. This morning our sharks Barbara Cochran and daymond John and our audience will help them navigate tough waters and keep your career sailing forward and thank you both for joining us. Daymond, I have a question for you. How important is the interview process to you when you're hiring somebody? Extremely important because at the end of the day it's how you interact with me. Can I sit next to you for eight hours a five days a week for five years? That's a good way to look at it. Barbara, for you what is the biggest mistake you've seen someone do. Over and over again the two biggest mistakes, someone doesn't make eye contact. That means I don't trust them as a boss. I don't believe what they're saying and as every interview starts with a handshake, it better be firm but not the kind of gorilla crunch where you have to run to T hospital to get your hand fix. And no high-fives. That could be cool if you're young. Well, you know, we have guests here, they're facing the rough wears of job hunting and they need our sharks' help. So come on out, guys. Okay. Oh. This is great. Oh,yeah. They're facing rough waters. Sharks in the water. Here we go. Callie, you're cup. What is your question. Okay, so I'm graduating college soon and going to be starting the interview process so I was wondering if they offer you a salary should you take that number or should you make a counter offer? Okay and our audience has paddles, yes and no so who in our audience -- what do you think, yes or no, should you counter the offer? Mixed bag. Mixed bag, yeah. Mixed bag here. Wow. All right. A lot of yeses. More noes than yeses. I've hired thousands and I can tell you the people who get paid more are the ones who ask. Wow. And daymond what about you? I believe if it's your dream job and giving you exactly what you want or more, no, you do not have a counteroffer because you're happy to be there then you can go in and prove your worth and ask for a raise later. It's either/or. Everybody is right. Maybe it's about filling out that situation too and, Gabriel, what you got? Can I ask for vacation time during the interview or should I ask for -- Okay. Audience, what do you think? What do you think? Oh, then you don't need our answers. Mention it in a different way, hey, I believe that working is life, a little bit of life, a little bit of working or a lot of working, I want to make sure I'm happy here, are there opportunities to have personal time but don't ask for vacation time. Barbara, what do you think? I think it's a question you can ask in the second interview, not the first interview and I think to daymond's point is how you say it. If you say what is the policy on vacation, that's appropriate but not in the first interview. It labels you as lazy. Oh, agree. Good point. Joslynne, you're up next. Your question for the sharks. I usually do a follow-up email after an interview. Would it be appropriate to do a call as well if I don't hear back from them? Audience, what do you think? A lot of more yeses than noes. What do you think, Barbara. Follow-up -- I'll tell you a story. I hired a guy years ago who followed up on the interview by showing up at my desk 9:00 the neck morning asking for the job. I couldn't stand the guy but I hired him. Because it was a sales position. I knew he was going to make a ton of money. The most important thing keep your note which I think -- well, keep your note short. You should say thank you for the interview. I really want the job. A lot of people forget to say that. And what are the steps I need to do to follow up. It leaves you in the position of power so that you can follow up graciously. Wow. That was good. I think a nice in between is after an email send a nice letter, a card, see, emails get erased and stay in folders but the card will stray on the desk and think about you a little further. Yes. Okay. Jakoya, what do you have for us? Every job interview they always ask what are your strengths or weaknesses? Should I even mention a weakness like say my weakness is I work too hard? Audience, what do you think? Audience, yes or no? All right. No. A lot of noes. Whether you're an entrepreneur, we all know you're not perfect. I think your weaknesses should be put in a perfect way. I have a weakness I love to overwork or I love being a team player even to a fault. I think that could be a good way to say your weakness because play on the boss' greed. Yes. I like that. What do you think, Barbara? Well, next time I apply for a job I'll use that because I've never of that. But I have to say, I think it's a trick question. When I ask it I want to see if you're truthful so I want to hear a real weakness so it's a litmus test as to whether you're credible, all right. But I think you have to be strategic and name a weakness that you know has nothing to do with that job. So you're sincere but you've answered the question honestly. Oh, nice. And quickly, we have one more. We have Hanna who's last in the life boat. At the end of the interview when they ask if I have any questions should I ask about promotions and how they work in the company? Audience? Yes, everybody yes pretty much said yes. Barbara. I can tell you when someone is on a first interview and asking about promotions I'm thinking what a pain in the ass. This kid will want a promotion as soon as he starts. It's a problem. Can you tell me what would be expected of me in the first year to move myself ahead? That's appropriate and I think well. Different rendition, same question. I would be repeating Barbara's point but in all reality remember, you are interviewing the boss as well and people like us respect that. So I think you should ask. I got to say, thank all five of you for your questions. Audience, thank you for your participant. Sharks, thank you. They survived evening though they're losing air right here on ABC. Make sure you check it out and

