Transcript for 'Shark Tank' stars share the best way to ask for a promotion

Move on to our new Sers get the job. We want toelp youet ahead in the workplaceith expert advice from your frids at "Shark nk" and this morning how to land a promotion and Rebecca Jarvis . You'veeamed up with seone ING to move up. H does a promotion UND? Does a promotion sound good to ever here? Yes, it does. Well, according to some of our favorite sharks to seal deal you have to know when a how to ask. "Shaank's" barbaraorcoran and Robert herjavec know a thing or two about negotiating. I think say of your nex business as fast a Y ca Reporter: They keache Lesia on scoring a promo while we watched behind the enes. Hey, name I elesia and I'm current a negotiations supeor for a debt settlement company and here to get a Ogram. Reporter: She Mages a team of eight but believes she C lead 120. Next up is negotiates manager. I have had a managerial role before. How many. It wasn't as many as 120 I allhonesty. It was probably five. W acquainted with managing people. Anything you can do to illustrate your background those areas is really rful. Well id. That's true. Reporter: Things STA out St. What would make Mel as though yould manage that many people? I believe that I exhibhe traitsf a leader. Reporter:ore hitting a bump. Would youank yourself among the top or in theiddle somewhere or ? Among the top. Among the top. Among the top. My challenge is is, you present really well, but your value proposition is bac.you're telling me you're not the very toput you're near the P. Reporter: Ultimately she above and beyond to get that promotion over oer people that perform better than you. You W give it to me because I make there that fees are generated which is Ely what runs and makes money for the company. But if T other person generated more es, why wouldn't I just givehe debts than other the teams. That wasod. A was tangible. Numbe in settling debts at your Leve Correct. That should Bour byline when you walk in. Reporter: As forelesia. Definitelyoing to mention the fact we settled for bt. Go with the thing thatakes you stronger and bterhan all yourpeers. Exactl And it's factual. They can't dispute that Exac Bam now it's up to her to start setting meetings aing the groundrk and tells me she is feeling much more prepared W. Let's see ifryone her agrees. Guys all ready weigh in on whether she deserves a promotion. Have the clickers in Y hands. Say yes is clicking "A," no, click "B let's watch. All right. Yeah, not even CL she deserves a promotion. Anyonen this audience who nts to be my boss, I'md with that. We also want to check back in withobert herjavec. I would giveer the promotion because she can rise to the cenge of motivating people. Yeah, and he real gave her some gd advice,s well. Yeah and I think thedvice some of the most imant advice here wt how is she stronger than all the other candidates? En she said I settle more debts than ae else, that was the key. Yowant to highlight when you're going I to are that promn what makes you stronger thanothers. Y made the important point there, it has to be factua It has absolutely B factual. Another thing that's key is the skil you might obtain skills on her job your current boss T aware of. Highlight them if they ar unue to this parlar promotion. She happened to haveanaged more pe previously. She can let her current boss know about that and tan important skill set. Anothereally important thing here I to bppreciate tiff show your boss that you'ren it R the long haul. You love your job. You want to keep working with this company and finally one of th really good cinchers is make it a win/win. Youcratch your back, I'll ratch yours. Whathe morning not to ask for a promotion? You do not wan ask for a promn on a Friday. That boss I ready get ow and enjoy the weekend. You want their full attention. Plant the seed a long the way andite themo coffee in the middle of the week a start aski Makesot of sense. Rebecca Jarvis, thanks very

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.