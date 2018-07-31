Transcript for Single mom carries injured 55-pound dog on her shoulders down mountain

We are back with a dog loving H who took some risks to save bn shoulders to safe and Adrienne Bankert has the story. Ove this sty, okay. This W was this' guardian angel. A family tried despera tofind their pet boomer and left a no hoping some wpot him. Tiaargas wenthe extra mile and actually went six to mad sure H ithome Come here. Reporter: Sngf three tia vargas wasikingown when she spotted boomer, and springer spaniel limping down themountain. Boomer'samrched all day and night to fin him. He was all alone. He Slipp on snow ael 100 feetnd then he rolled 200feet. Reporter: Tia picked him up and beganaring him shoulders rough rou terrain. Sheut boomer on more step she Almos gave uut after a silent prayer S made it with boom in her ar. Six miles down after hearing of hercompsion, th family who wasated fr br decided T to tia and her kids. We prayed that, Y , for a miracle. Happy that H good fami. Y girls begged me for aog to be dropped alreadyrained and he's all that , Wow. So,hose little daurs were praying as well. We knowoomern that cast you saw that there and may nee an expensive surgery if heoes not heal but he's gettingot ofe now and tia all scratched up just S weary thin how I'll dohis but could not leave that dog on the Moun Soaved hnd he saved her right back. It. Ok I dream of Jeannie wthe

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.