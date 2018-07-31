-
Now Playing: 2 hikers, injured dog rescued with the help of a drone
-
Now Playing: Deaf, injured hiker credits survival with dog that appeared out of nowhere
-
Now Playing: Abandoned dog found with writing all over her
-
Now Playing: Kenny Chesney rocks out to 'Better Boat' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Tiffany Haddish graces the cover of Glamour's September issue
-
Now Playing: Why are teens turning to Facetune on social media?
-
Now Playing: Bob Odenkirk dishes on 'Better Call Saul'
-
Now Playing: Kenny Chesney opens up about his hurricane relief efforts on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's disease
-
Now Playing: Why you shouldn't ignore sudden pain at night
-
Now Playing: LeBron James opens a school for at-risk kids in his hometown
-
Now Playing: Single mom carries injured 55-pound dog on her shoulders down mountain
-
Now Playing: Suspect behind bars in nurse's strangulation after meeting on dating site
-
Now Playing: Embattled chairman to remain at CBS while company hires outside investigators
-
Now Playing: Brazen fishnappers caught strolling off with shark
-
Now Playing: LeBron James says sports should bring people together
-
Now Playing: Minneapolis officials brace for demonstrations police shooting
-
Now Playing: Deadly California fire forcing more residents to flee homes
-
Now Playing: Legal impact for Trump amid Manafort trial
-
Now Playing: US spy agencies obtain images of North Korea working on possible missiles