Spectators save soccer coach's life after collapse

Andrew Pihlbald, 45, who coaches a U17 boys' soccer team from Jamestown, collapsed after going into cardiac arrest during the second half of a June 4 match at Wilson High School in Wilson, New York.

June 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live