Starbucks opens its first All Signing Store in the U.S. that caters to Deaf customers

More
The Starbucks All Signing Store in Washington, D.C. is only staffed by people fluent in American Sign Language.
3:00 | 10/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Starbucks opens its first All Signing Store in the U.S. that caters to Deaf customers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58693967,"title":"Starbucks opens its first All Signing Store in the U.S. that caters to Deaf customers","duration":"3:00","description":"The Starbucks All Signing Store in Washington, D.C. is only staffed by people fluent in American Sign Language.","url":"/GMA/Living/video/starbucks-opens-signing-store-us-caters-deaf-customers-58693967","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.