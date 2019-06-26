Transcript for Top tips for first-time homebuyers

And now this will help some folks because why got sop tips for buying your first home. Summer, a peak season for buyers and century 21 helps a young couple find their first dream home. Tips that we can all use when taking that big step. Jim and Kristen are getting settled into their first home. I love the open concept. They have been married for a little over a year and lived in a small apartment in downtown Milwaukee then decided it was time for an upgrade. We had great times living in our apartment downtown but more importantly kind of where we wanted the next few life stages to go. We wanted to start a family and started house hunting. Reporter: It proved to be something they weren't prepared so they enlisted the help of our sponsor century 21 and their broker Jake Snyder. We were really surprised first and foremost by how quick homes go on the market and come off the market. And we wanted someone who was going to be our best eyes and ears and confirm our thoughts around what we're looking for? Part of being a good agent is being a good listener and it's important for a buyer to feel heard in the process. Reporter: After a matter of weeks Jake helped put them in their dream home. We love this living space. Yeah, it's great. Let's go into the kitchen. Counter space was really key this was definitely -- A bonus room. A closing room for us. Reporter: Finding a dream home may look easy but there are some simple lessons that everybody can learn from their lesson one, interview multiple real estate agents to find the right one for you. Not all real estate agents are a great fit for every buyer and we all don't deliver the same experience or level of service or have the same level of knowledge as each other. Reporter: Lesson two, get the loan before the home which can help you understand your financial options. You get pre-approved so they understand what can they afford. What does a monthly payment look like. How can they leverage their savings towards a down payment. Reporter: Look at your home as a long-term investment. Consider buying a house for tomorrow rather than what fits your exact needs today. Reporter: One thing, they're happy with their decision and looking now to their future. It's exciting to know that you own something, to know that every square foot surround you, you own and is yours. When they call buying your first home a milestone, I think it's really an understatement. Reminds me of my first how. I love that. So glad it worked out for them.

