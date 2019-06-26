-
Now Playing: Couple moves from streets into $4 million home, bringing attention to homelessness
-
Now Playing: Miracle story: Back from the dead
-
Now Playing: Should you split the lotto winnings with your ex?
-
Now Playing: New twists on classic summer grilling dishes
-
Now Playing: Consumer Product Safety Commission shares firework safety tips ahead of July 4th
-
Now Playing: Top tips for first-time homebuyers
-
Now Playing: A workout for your face
-
Now Playing: The incredible moment a deaf toddler hears her mom say 'I love you' for the 1st time
-
Now Playing: Black Lab in wheelchair finds her forever home
-
Now Playing: Fire department saves 7-year-old's birthday party after no one shows up
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Robin Roberts receives Sager Strong Award at the NBA Awards
-
Now Playing: Tory Johnson's summer solutions Deals & Steals
-
Now Playing: The viral 'Why I'm Single' woman
-
Now Playing: Consumer Reports' top picks for high-tech safety gadgets for your car
-
Now Playing: How 'Foodie Calls' are taking over the dating world
-
Now Playing: Take it from me': Proud LGBTQ celebs share their most empowering advice
-
Now Playing: Celebrating imperfection at the World's Ugliest Dog Competition
-
Now Playing: US women's soccer team survives tough challenge from Spain, 2-1
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Lijana Wallenda says highwire walk over Times Square felt 'peaceful'
-
Now Playing: New England Patriots' Julian Edelman flexes his Super Bowl rings