Transcript for The ultimate guide for decorating with holiday lights

The holidays are here, and it's time to get into the decorating spirit if you haven't already, starting with lights. Paula is back to tell us everything we need to know. Santa's elves said, let there be lights, right? How do you set the holiday mood whether inside your home, on the lawn. You want to make it easy and affordable. So look at this season's best picks. Reporter: If the great Christmas light fight is taking some of the shine out of your holiday decorating, there is help in sight. Out now, the top picks for holiday lights and tree stands from wirecutter, a product review site. Its editors testing the products and their favorites are the same ones we checked out in seasons past. Their top pick for indoor lights, GE energy smart colorite leds. Check out the millimeter wide angle lights as their favorite outdoor light. You put these to the test. We dropped them into water and let them sit and they were totally fine. Reporter: Let's give it a go. I like that. They are off. Still working. Reporter: Wirecutter says when it comes to lights, come to color quality and ease of winding. Sometimes you get loose wires and they get really hard to string onto your tree, so what you want are wires that are nice and tightly twisted and that stay that way while you pull them out. Reporter: As for tree stands, setting them up could be brutal. Often requiring two people tightening those bolts. The top rated tree stand is the krinner tree genie xxl which costs about $100. Your top pick is expensive. Just put pump it and you want to press the red button down so it locks it in place. Locked. Locked and loaded. We did it. Reporter: That took just 25 seconds. This is going to be a marriage-saver. Okay. Wirecutter's website has a host of other topics for holiday decorations and they get a percentage of every product they sell. You're impressed by my prowess. Showing your muscles. Tell us what makes this so great. Raise your hand if you love to wrestle with your lights. Said nobody ever. What's great with these is they don't curl, they don't twist or get tangled. That's great. Also this bulb is pretty durable. You had me at they don't get tangled. Outdoor rights, right? What about these? It's not just about the bulb, but I know y'all want to get your Clark Griswold on, okay? You can -- you can put 43 strands together of this particular one, to one outlet. Wow. To one outlet and use a low amount of electricity. 43 strands. You have to put out your lights. No. I'm sumening him to my house. Is this the stand we saw you use? This is the one I use and Kyle will show us. Give us a demonstration? He tried it out backstage. Look at that. I mean, could it get any easier? This is the tree genie xxl and that's about a 6 foot tree. What did that take you? About five seconds? About five or six? What do you think? It's a great product. I would use it. A great product. 100 bucks, and it will last you forever. It's totally worth it. All right. This is fun. Happy holidays. Happy holiday. Will you come string my lights? Absolutely not. I love you though.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.