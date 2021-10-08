Transcript for US Olympian gets adorable welcome home

Turn now to an Olympic homecoming Allyson Felix returning home after making history in Tokyo. And hitting a hero's welcome from her two year old daughter. Let's take a look at that she became a course the most decorated US track and field athlete. In history winning her eleventh Olympic Medal she says her legacy is quote this is when she worked in the ordinance that little girl just jumped into her arms. She says Craig and all the metal grate but changing the world my daughters every dark out there that's what she. Legacy to me and I'll go home comings that you saw all of the olympians coming back in the parades and everything inspection and we look special right there.

