US Olympian gets adorable welcome home

More
Allyson Felix, who won her 10th and 11th Olympic medals in Tokyo, received a welcome home hug from her daughter Camryn.
0:39 | 08/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US Olympian gets adorable welcome home
Turn now to an Olympic homecoming Allyson Felix returning home after making history in Tokyo. And hitting a hero's welcome from her two year old daughter. Let's take a look at that she became a course the most decorated US track and field athlete. In history winning her eleventh Olympic Medal she says her legacy is quote this is when she worked in the ordinance that little girl just jumped into her arms. She says Craig and all the metal grate but changing the world my daughters every dark out there that's what she. Legacy to me and I'll go home comings that you saw all of the olympians coming back in the parades and everything inspection and we look special right there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:39","description":"Allyson Felix, who won her 10th and 11th Olympic medals in Tokyo, received a welcome home hug from her daughter Camryn.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/GMA","id":"79380120","title":"US Olympian gets adorable welcome home","url":"/GMA/Living/video/us-olympian-adorable-home-79380120"}