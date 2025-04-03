Veterinarians treat rescue cats injured in sanctuary fire

After a fire destroyed the Happy Cat Sanctuary in Long Island, New York, killing the owner and nearly 100 cats, local veterinarians joined forces to treat the injured cats who survived the fire.

April 3, 2025

