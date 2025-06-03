Viral California baby eagle leaves the nest

Sunny, one of the two viral Big Bear Valley eaglets born 12 weeks ago, was seen on the Friends of Big Bear Valley nest cam taking her first flight in the San Bernadino's Mountains on Monday.

June 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live