Watch the adorable moment astronaut reunites with her dogs after 9 months in space

Astronaut Suni Williams spent an unexpected nine months in space. When she finally came home, her two dogs were so excited to see her. "Best homecoming ever," she captioned the video.

April 2, 2025

