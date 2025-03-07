Watch this mother-son dance duo bust moves to Kendrick Lamar's 'Hey Now'

Brittany Perry-Russell and her son Isaiah Russell-Bailey share a bond with dance and their love for Kendrick Lamar.

March 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live