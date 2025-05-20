White Sox unveil new mural in honor of Pope Leo XIV

The MLB team revealed a new graphic installation in the very spot where Chicago native Pope Leo XIV watched the White Sox go against the Houston Astros during Game 1 of the World Series in 2005.

May 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live