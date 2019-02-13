Win your Valentine's heart with these unique DIY gift ideas by Blossom

More
Surprise a loved one this Valentine's Day with these creative homemade gifts.
1:26 | 02/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Win your Valentine's heart with these unique DIY gift ideas by Blossom
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61052064,"title":"Win your Valentine's heart with these unique DIY gift ideas by Blossom","duration":"1:26","description":"Surprise a loved one this Valentine's Day with these creative homemade gifts.","url":"/GMA/Living/video/win-valentines-heart-unique-diy-gift-ideas-blossom-61052064","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.