Woman gets jump scare from moose blanket in washing machine

"Out of all the infinite possibilities, the washing machine chose humor," one commenter wrote alongside video of the hilarious moment.

March 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live