Woman reunites WWII medals with rightful owners

Sandy Johnson used the power of social media to find the rightful owners of a World War II veteran's medals.

January 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live