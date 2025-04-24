Woodpecker wreaks havoc in Massachusetts neighborhood

Residents of tranquil Rockport, Massachusetts, were in search of a menace who was leaving car windows cracked. Turns out it was a pileated woodpecker.

April 24, 2025

