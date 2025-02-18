Young seal found on busy road rescued by local aquarium

The seal is believed to be 5 or 6 weeks old, according to Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.

February 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live