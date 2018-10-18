In the middle of speaking to a group of voters on a chilly Long Island day, Liuba Gretchen Shirley stops. “Put your coat on baby, it’s cold,” she says over the microphone to her four-year-old daughter after noticing the toddler took off her jacket and tossed it on the ground.

Shirley continued to address the group but is interrupted. It’s her daughter again. She sprinted through supporters to give her mother a sticker. “Thank you munchkin,” Shirley, who is running for office is New York’s second congressional district chuckled.

With less than a month out to the election, Shirley’s children are her two youngest supporters. Her daughter calls door knocking ‘trick or treating for votes’ and jumps at the opportunity to tag along for it, she told Good Morning America.

Her husband, an immigrant from South Africa can typically be seen pacing the edges of events with the couple’s second child in his arms.

Paving the way for more moms to run for office

“I'm a mom first and I'm running for office because of them,” she said. But her children were also her biggest hesitation. When she was approached to run for office by Square One politics, an organization started by former President Obama staffers, they asked her one important question –‘what do you need to run?’

“Childcare”, Shirely responded. At the time, she was a full time caregiver for her two kids who were just one-year-old and three-years-old.

“I would be nursing my son and my daughter would be playing with my hair and I'd be making phone calls,” she recalled. In the first two months of her campaign, she would raise 126-thousand-dollars with no paid staff.

Childcare, however was expensive – a cost Shirely believes can keep many mothers from considering to run for office. According to the Economic Policy Institute, the average annaul cost of infant child care in New York is $14,144.

The Federal Election Commission, which monitors campaign finance prohibits campaign funds for personal use. Shirely decided to put in a request to the FEC to create a ruling that would allow her to use campaign funds from private donors on childcare.

“I can make the decision to use these campaign funds on a pizza party for my staff or on more lawn signs or on childcare and without the childcare I wouldn't be able to run for office,” she said.

Hilary Clinton wrote in support of Shirley’s request as well as 24 other representatives including Rep. Maxine Waters and Rep. John Lewis. The decision was approved in a unanimous bipartisan decision.

“This is for people who need to pick up the extra costs of childcare to be able to run because if you're not independently wealthy and you have small children you can't do it. You cannot run for office. And this rule changes that,” Shirley explained.

Running to flip a red district blue again

Shirley, who has an MBA in economics and previously worked for United Nations Association will be facing off against Republican incumbent Rep. Peter King in the November election. King, who held the seat since 2012 hosted President Trump in the district in May to discuss ways to combat violence and the MS-13 gang.

Although the district leans red, Shirley believes this election is different from previous ones. For starters, although the district voted for President Trump in the 2016 election but its constituents also voted for President Obama in 2008 and 2012.

“The problem is this district was actually redrawn in 2012. We have more Democrats in this district. Peter King is out of touch with people in this district,” she said.

She admits a lot of Democrats in her district which includes Long Island’s Suffolk County have voted for King in the past but says it is because there wasn’t a serious challenge.

“Maybe they didn't know his voting record but they knew his name and he seems like a nice guy and so they'll vote for him,” she said.

Shirley’s opponents call her a socialist, a description she denies.

While Rep. King voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Liuba would like to expand upon it. She supports a plan that provides Medicare for all. A pro-choice advocate, she would like to protect a woman’s access to abortion care.

“When you knock on doors there are always for issues that people care about its health care, taxes, education and the environment,” she said.

Shirley, who grew up in the district has seen it change. “There are a lot of people who have to leave Long Island because they can't afford to live here who can't find affordable housing who can't find good paying jobs.”

Her Long Island home that her parents bought in the 1940’s had been passed down through generations. After a long day of campaigning, Shirley enters the living room skipping over rocking horses and toy firetrucks. Her daughter decorates toilet lids with colorful stickers and her fridge is home to a museum of child artwork.

She admits she’s not like other politicians. She says she isn’t wealthy, is still paying a thousand dollars in student loans and like many families, trying to provide for her kids – but believes that representation is exactly what is needed.

“We need more diversity in Congress. We need to be having the important conversations and we're not going to have them until we change the dynamics at the table.”