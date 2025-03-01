Singer Angie Stone dies at 63

The artist was involved in a fatal car accident early Saturday morning.

In this Jan. 20, 2024, file photo, Angie Stone performs onstage in Atlanta.

Singer Angie Stone has died at the age of 63, according to the late star's representative.

The artist was involved in a fatal car accident early Saturday morning in Montgomery, Alabama, following a performance in the city, Stone's rep, Deborah R. Champagne, said.

Stone had performed in Montgomery on Friday night and was scheduled to travel to Baltimore for a halftime performance at the CIAA Conference.

In this March 19, 2022, file photo, singer Angie Stone performs onstage during the Smokin Grooves Festival in Los Angeles. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images, FILE

Stone’s close friend and former bandmate, Gwendolyn “Blondie” Chisolm of The Sequence, identified her body at a Montgomery hospital, Champagne said. Chisolm was not traveling with Stone at the time of the accident, according to Champagne.

This is a developing story.