Singer Angie Stone dies at 63

March 1, 2025, 3:08 PM

Singer Angie Stone has died at the age of 63, according to the late star's representative.

The artist was involved in a fatal car accident early Saturday morning in Montgomery, Alabama, following a performance in the city, Stone's rep, Deborah R. Champagne, said.

Stone had performed in Montgomery on Friday night and was scheduled to travel to Baltimore for a halftime performance at the CIAA Conference.

In this March 19, 2022, file photo, singer Angie Stone performs onstage during the Smokin Grooves Festival in Los Angeles.
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images, FILE

Stone’s close friend and former bandmate, Gwendolyn “Blondie” Chisolm of The Sequence, identified her body at a Montgomery hospital, Champagne said. Chisolm was not traveling with Stone at the time of the accident, according to Champagne.

This is a developing story.

