How to help victims of deadly Texas floods

A volunteer displays a sign for free food for people in need of relief, July 6, 2025 in Center Point, Texas

Disaster relief efforts are underway to help those affected by the catastrophic flash flooding in Texas Hill Country that killed at least 80 people, with more still missing.

Search and recovery workers dig through debris looking for any survivors or remains of people swept up in the flash flooding at Camp Mystic, July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

On Sunday morning, President Donald Trump signed a disaster declaration for Kerr County, which was hit the hardest with 68 deaths, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency is on the ground.

After flooding began early Friday, the Coast Guard activated with Texas first responders to save hundreds from the floodwaters, and search and rescue crews continue their efforts.

A man grabs supplies from the Rodriguez family of Uvalde in a parking lot in the aftermath of deadly flooding in Kerrville, Texas, July 6, 2025. Sergio Flores/Reuters

During a news conference Sunday, officials shared developing resources for the local community and ways to get involved from afar for those looking to help.

Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country



Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha and Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr. said a Kerr County Flood Relief Fund has been established online via the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.

The 501(c)(3) charity was established to help support vetted local response, relief and recovery efforts.

Click here for more information on donations and how to help.

H-E-B



Herring also noted that H-E-B, the popular San Antonio-based supermarket chain, is setting up a mobile kitchen that will help feed those in need in Ingram and Hunt.

"Kerrville, where our company was started, and the Hill Country have a special place in the heart of our H-E-B family. As part of our initial outreach there, we are working closely with the Red Cross, local officials, and first responders to support their needs," the grocery store stated in a press release Saturday.

"Additionally, we have sent aid to support efforts in San Angelo, Marble Falls, and other impacted areas," the company continued. "Our teams are staying close to the hardest-hit areas, and we will continue to provide needed support as these tragic situations evolve."

More updates with resources will be available on the H-E-B website here.

Red Cross



The American Red Cross has activated in Texas with local partners to support emergency shelters that provide food, relief supplies and other critical resources, including financial and family travel assistance, but said in a press release Sunday that at this time, it "has the resources it needs to respond and is not accepting financial or in-kind donations designated specifically for this event."

Several emergency shelters are open to anyone "seeking refuge or a place to charge their phone and connect with our Disaster Mental Health volunteers," the organization stated.

The Red Cross also has two reunification centers open now to help reconnect families and loved ones. More information can be found here and below.

"Our hearts are heavy as we witness the devastating impact of the recent floods in Texas," the organization stated. "The loss of life and destruction are truly heartbreaking. We stand with the affected communities during this difficult time."

Reunification Requests:



For those in search of someone who has been impacted by the floods, the Red Cross has casework teams available by phone 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or online through a monitored digital form here.

Mental health support:

"If you are struggling with the emotional toll of this disaster, please remember, you are not alone. Call SAMHSA at (800) 985-5990 or text 988 to connect with a trained mental health professional," the Red Cross stated Sunday.

World Central Kitchen

World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit founded by chef and humanitarian José Andrés, has activated in Central Texas, where volunteers are gathering food and water for first responders and victims in the affected areas.

This is a developing story, please check back for more updates.