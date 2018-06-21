Transcript for Arrests made for selfies near Hawaii volcano

The scene has become all too familiar. Now to Hawaii where that massive volcano is still erupting leading to a lot of new problems. People trying to take photos and whit Johnson is here and these photo seekers are facing hefty finds and possible jail time. No question. Those flows make for great selfies and, look, we've seen stunning images of thrill seekers getting up close and personal with the lava. If you get too close you're going to jail. That's the message from Hawaii government officials. They have arrested or cited at least a dozen people in just the past ten days. Nearly 50 since the eruption began in early may so officials are now increasing fines to $5,000 and adding up to a year of jail time behind bars if caught. Kilauea's eruption shows no signs of slowing. Lava -- take a look at this incredible video here. A raging river of lava erupting out of that fissure moving at a rate of 15 miles per hour in some places so you can't outrun it if you get trapped. More than 500 homes destroyed now. So you're in jail and what are you here for? Taking a selfie with lava. You were there and close to it. You had to follow strict humans. Absolutely. We had a government escort with the National Guard and it became even more limited over time. We were supposed to wear special gas masks. You can see some of the pictures. Even when covering the story, we could see people sneaking around the barricades getting way too close. Why? Why would you want to do that? It's the pretty pictures but sending a message and trying to deter people from doing it anymore. Trying to keep them safe.

