Authorities believe explosive package caused fatal blast

More
The explosion at a Southern California building killed 40-year-old spa owner Iidiko Krajnyak and injured three others.
1:38 | 05/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Authorities believe explosive package caused fatal blast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55228509,"title":"Authorities believe explosive package caused fatal blast","duration":"1:38","description":"The explosion at a Southern California building killed 40-year-old spa owner Iidiko Krajnyak and injured three others.","url":"/GMA/News/video/authorities-explosive-package-caused-fatal-blast-55228509","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.