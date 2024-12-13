Never-before-seen Barbara Walters clip with JonBenet Ramsey’s parents

A clip from Walters’ 2000 interview with John and Patsy Ramsey shows the parents of the six-year-old pageant queen discussing a ransom note.

December 13, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live