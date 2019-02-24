1 body recovered in deadly Texas cargo jet plane crash

More
The Atlas Air plane, which was travelling from Miami to Houston, was carrying cargo for Amazon with three people on board when it crashed.
2:43 | 02/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1 body recovered in deadly Texas cargo jet plane crash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61272477,"title":"1 body recovered in deadly Texas cargo jet plane crash ","duration":"2:43","description":"The Atlas Air plane, which was travelling from Miami to Houston, was carrying cargo for Amazon with three people on board when it crashed.","url":"/GMA/News/video/body-recovered-deadly-texas-cargo-jet-plane-crash-61272477","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.