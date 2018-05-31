Transcript for New bodycam video shows lead-up to cop's punching woman

you. Weant to turn to newideo showing what happened before that violent beachest on the Jersey shore. PEOP punching a 20-year-old in the head gio Benitez is here with this released body cam footage. Reporter: Good morning. Th first video went viral over thekendh nearly 7 million views on Twitter. W police this new video shows T woman hitting officer first. At one P allegedly hard enough to turn the body camoff. This morning,olice in wildwood, New Jersey, leasing body cam video from the memorial day weekend kedownf a young th now we're seeing some of what D up to the moment captured on that cell phone V a posted online showing an officer wrestling a womannd punching her in the . They approached Emily Weinman because she bottlef alcohol in plain sight the beach. They took a bhalyzer test. It all seems calm until police ask for last name. I give you one more chanceo give me your last name. You're not going to lock me up. You can't lock M up. I didn'tsrpectyou. What's your last name? You don't needy last name. I'm done do you have cuffs O you. No. N't touch me. You're about toet dropped. Eporter: Pol Weinman struck one of the officers. Don't touch me. T mull my hair. Yo cng me. Reporter: Thefficers restrained her and seen pumping her twice in the hea He just hit me. You're not allowed to beat me like that. I'm a woman. It doesn't matter. Repor Weinman's attorney telling abews I think there was a excessive use of force andhy it happened whether it'sk of training or something in the makeup of cers is unknown. Weinman faceseveral charges uding resisting arrest and asti a police officer by spitting. Ose two officers are on administrati. This investigation is far from over for all O them involved. For everyoneinvolved. You're right. Thankso much. Ready for this? Yes. Game one, G one tonight

