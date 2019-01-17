Bombshell lawsuit takes on family behind OxyContin

More
The state of Massachusetts is suing the family that owns the company that produces OxyContin, accusing them of misleading the public about its dangers.
1:56 | 01/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bombshell lawsuit takes on family behind OxyContin

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60440736,"title":"Bombshell lawsuit takes on family behind OxyContin","duration":"1:56","description":"The state of Massachusetts is suing the family that owns the company that produces OxyContin, accusing them of misleading the public about its dangers.","url":"/GMA/News/video/bombshell-lawsuit-takes-family-oxycontin-60440736","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.