-
Now Playing: A possible shark attack in South Carolina
-
Now Playing: 13-year-old boy bitten by possible shark off Fire Island, authorities investigating
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have summer accessories
-
Now Playing: Olympian Adam Rippon brings the best moments from the 2018 ESPY Awards
-
Now Playing: Bruce Springsteen joins Billy Joel as surprise guest at milestone show
-
Now Playing: Long-distance 911 call reaches Lisbon, Maine, not Portugal
-
Now Playing: Referee calls out ill-behaved parents at kids sports games
-
Now Playing: 2 children apparently bitten by sharks off New York coast
-
Now Playing: Gymnast abuse survivors stand in solidarity at the 2018 ESPYs
-
Now Playing: Deadly wildfires rage out West
-
Now Playing: 11-year-old Thai soccer player held onto coach's back during rescue
-
Now Playing: Trump passes up opportunity to call Putin a liar
-
Now Playing: Russian agent offered sex for access, court filings allege
-
Now Playing: This unicorn churro ice cream sandwich will make your wildest summer dreams come true
-
Now Playing: Jamie Foxx dishes on his new series 'Off Script'
-
Now Playing: How to work out like a New York City firefighter
-
Now Playing: Players from the viral high school sportsmanship video speak out on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Aly Raisman opens up about winning the ESPY's Arthur Ashe Courage award
-
Now Playing: Warriors star Steph Curry sets his sight on Hollywood
-
Now Playing: David Spade talks new projects, remembers Kate Spade as 'beautiful, lovely'