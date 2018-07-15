Clerk helps woman escape alleged kidnappers

More
The victim had tried to reach out to several people during the ordeal and no one else was able to help her.
2:20 | 07/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Clerk helps woman escape alleged kidnappers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56596662,"title":"Clerk helps woman escape alleged kidnappers","duration":"2:20","description":"The victim had tried to reach out to several people during the ordeal and no one else was able to help her.","url":"/GMA/News/video/clerk-helps-woman-escape-alleged-kidnappers-56596662","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.