Climber rescued after plummeting more than 300 feet

Brittany Fintel, 32, was rescued by the Coast Guard after sliding down snow and bashing into boulders while climbing Mount St. Helens.
2:02 | 07/18/18

Now to a amazing survival story. A hiker plunging 300 feet and Ving to te the sale. She ai to safety and T.J. Hmes her story. She had a special fri by H side. Reporter: Yes, she could S the summit. She was ri there B too one bad step. Took a fa she said it should have Kil her. C she needed immediate medical atton B never underestimate the powf licks to the face. At's right. Her dogs H first responder and creditedh ve the she was just about to reach top of mount shelens, B stead of summiting 32-yr- hiker briany fintel slipped. The Navy veter plumm more than 300 feet sding down the snow and bashio Boulder afterowler befe a stop. The first thing thatit the Boulder waship, then I flipd over that and hit my head and then kiterally rolling downntil like I naturally sort of stopd.e I slipped I literal thout I was dead. I was just expec this was th end. Reporter: Nearby climbers died for lp. The coast guard reached her after five hours. But it wasfintel's 7-year-old German ser service dog who reacher laying by her entire time until helparrive Hwas my first responder essentially. He made sure I wasn'tn shock. He laid beme. He licked me. He was extremely comforting. Reporter:fi is now recovering inhe spital. Indy still by her de. Mountains are dangerous this and just feel like I unstimated . Banged up pretty good. She will B for awhiland plan be back on the trail next two months this S with those things they'll tell you be prepared when you go outthe. They make bad judgments and had a buddy next to her and still . He's still the in the hospitbed. Always good to have you here. Thank Yo coming up, the new warning

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

