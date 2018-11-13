Community demands answers after officer-involved shooting

More
Illinois state police are investigating the death of security guard Jemel Roberson, who allegedly was trying to apprehend a subject when an officer opened fire and killed him.
2:07 | 11/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Community demands answers after officer-involved shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59158533,"title":"Community demands answers after officer-involved shooting ","duration":"2:07","description":"Illinois state police are investigating the death of security guard Jemel Roberson, who allegedly was trying to apprehend a subject when an officer opened fire and killed him. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/community-demands-answers-officer-involved-shooting-59158533","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.