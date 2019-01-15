-
Now Playing: ABC News' Lana Zak Rep. Steve King reacts to newly passed GOP health care bill
-
Now Playing: Authorities call to have Iowa Congressman Steve King removed from his post
-
Now Playing: American automakers bring iconic, long-gone models back to life
-
Now Playing: Tens of thousands of LA teachers flood streets to strike
-
Now Playing: New Gillette ad calls for men to take action, be better in #MeToo era
-
Now Playing: TSA wait times spike as absence rate soars
-
Now Playing: Congressman denied committee assignments over racially charged comments
-
Now Playing: Impact of government shutdown hits Coast Guard, federal courts
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Capt. 'Sully' reflects on his miracle landing on the Hudson
-
Now Playing: Kane Brown performs 'Lose It' on 'GMA DAY'
-
Now Playing: Michael and Sara's shower song
-
Now Playing: Celebrity make-up artist Mally Roncal's 45-second makeover
-
Now Playing: Ask Michael and Sara anything...seriously, anything
-
Now Playing: World record egg breaks the internet
-
Now Playing: Chrissy Teigen's 007-themed party for John Legend
-
Now Playing: NFL's First Female On-field Playoff Game Official!
-
Now Playing: Celebrity makeup artist's easy tips to get ready in under 5 minutes
-
Now Playing: Kane Brown performs 'Good As You' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 35,000 public school teachers set to strike
-
Now Playing: Tamela and David Mann open up about their new book on 'GMA'