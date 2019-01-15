Now Playing: ABC News' Lana Zak Rep. Steve King reacts to newly passed GOP health care bill

Now Playing: Authorities call to have Iowa Congressman Steve King removed from his post

Now Playing: American automakers bring iconic, long-gone models back to life

Now Playing: Tens of thousands of LA teachers flood streets to strike

Now Playing: New Gillette ad calls for men to take action, be better in #MeToo era

Now Playing: TSA wait times spike as absence rate soars

Now Playing: Congressman denied committee assignments over racially charged comments

Now Playing: Impact of government shutdown hits Coast Guard, federal courts

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Capt. 'Sully' reflects on his miracle landing on the Hudson

Now Playing: Kane Brown performs 'Lose It' on 'GMA DAY'

Now Playing: Michael and Sara's shower song

Now Playing: Celebrity make-up artist Mally Roncal's 45-second makeover

Now Playing: Ask Michael and Sara anything...seriously, anything

Now Playing: World record egg breaks the internet

Now Playing: Chrissy Teigen's 007-themed party for John Legend

Now Playing: NFL's First Female On-field Playoff Game Official!

Now Playing: Celebrity makeup artist's easy tips to get ready in under 5 minutes

Now Playing: Kane Brown performs 'Good As You' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: 35,000 public school teachers set to strike