Transcript for Driver arrested in hit-and-run of 7-year-old

wonderful story, update on a little girl. A big update from police and, again, I want to reiterate that little girl walked away from this. Hard to believe when you see the video but now police say they have a new video and that one led them to a suspect. This morning, police in California say they found the man responsible for a horrifying hit-and-run. 28-year-old Dominic weaver was taken into custody after police say he slammed into a 7-year-old girl then sped off. The girl incredibly suffering only bumps and bruises. The surveillance video from a neighbor's house in Santa Rosa shows her and her brother running across the street last weekend. That black sedan hits hazel and launching her into the air. The girl lands several feet away but amazingly gets up and runs off. All this as her brother Damian rushes to get help. I felt like I was going to pass out. Because you were scared are. Reporter: Shortly after the found surveillance video showing the suspect trying to hide the vehicle. On Tuesday authorities arrested the man charges him with felony hit-and-run. Back at home Ann as this message for the driver. Watch where you're going. Weaver has admitted to police that he was involved in the crash but luckily hazel Ann is okay and reminds all drivers to heed her advice, watch where you're going. I love her little stern voice. Glad she's doing okay. To believe from that video but that's the good takeaway. Good takeaway is having you back with us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.