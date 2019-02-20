-
Now Playing: Driver hit and run in Wilmington
-
Now Playing: Hit-and-run caught on camera in Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: Officer struck in hit-and-run while pulling over a car is saved by the motorist
-
Now Playing: Driver arrested in hit-and-run of 7-year-old
-
Now Playing: Prosecutors reveal chilling details of fiance's alleged murder
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
-
Now Playing: Remains found of teen who may have been murder witness
-
Now Playing: FBI investigates Jussie Smollett in threatening-letter case
-
Now Playing: Record rain prompts flash flood fears in South
-
Now Playing: Major winter storm on the move
-
Now Playing: Cold case solved 46 years after girl's murder
-
Now Playing: Flight declares emergency after lightning strike
-
Now Playing: Huge storm system set to deliver snow, ice to Northeast
-
Now Playing: Senior dogs get married in their shelter to help get them adopted together
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders joins the 2020 presidential race
-
Now Playing: New details in Kelsey Berreth case
-
Now Playing: Paddle boarders see close-up whales breach
-
Now Playing: Timelapse captures 'supermoon' over Rhode Island
-
Now Playing: Ex-NFL player killed over a parking spot in Colorado
-
Now Playing: The latest development in the Jussie Smollett attack