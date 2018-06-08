Earthquake kills more than 90 people in Indonesia

The 7.0-magnitude earthquake that hit the Indonesian island of Lombok also left more than 20,000 people homeless.
1:17 | 08/06/18

Transcript for Earthquake kills more than 90 people in Indonesia

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

