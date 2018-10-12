Transcript for All eyes on Wall Street after the worst week since March

Now to Wall Street investors on edge this morning after that brutal week the worst since March the Dow Jones. Shedding four and a half percent Rebecca Jarvis is that the New York Stock Exchange but what you need to know good morning Rebecca. Good morning rotting on for some context here this year has been both the best and worst of times for that retirement savings account so if you put a thousand dollars into stocks at the start of the year. You have at the peak of the market in September have made about a hundred dollars but. Given the last couple of weeks of dramatic selloffs that investment of a thousand dollars has now lost about fifteen dollars. And there are two key issues behind this first of all uncertainty over China. And second fear is that Robin the best is behind us in terms of our own economy here in the United States going into next year. As you always say the market does not like uncertainty. Now for people who have not invested in. The stock market there is reason for them to be concerned too. That's right rob an even if you don't have a penny invested in the market at all. These dramatic swings can impact how we feel and how we feel. Impacts our behavior consumers. Are fundamental. To this economy 70% of what our economy does comes back on us and our behavior and as we pull back that impacts jobs in the economy going forward rob and really has it. They trickle effect all right thank you so much appreciated the fact.

