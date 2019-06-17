Transcript for Family preps lawsuit after police encounter

David, now to that -- to the blowback from an arrest caught on camera in Phoenix. Officers pointing guns at a family after their 4-year-old daughter took a doll from a store. ABC's linsey Davis is here with more and the mayor is blasting her own police department. Reporter: The mayor is not only apologizing but calling out the officers' actions as inappropriate and unprofessional and the parents involved claim the officers physically injured the father and their 1-year-old daughter. Get out of the Car. Reporter: This morning an Arizona family is seeking $10 million from the city of Phoenix raising questions about excessive force as this video goes viral. 22-year-old dravon Ames and his partner Iesha Harper, a pregnant mother of two were stopped by police responding to a shoplifting call. The couple's 4-year-old daughter walking out of a nearby dollar store with a doll without paying and without her parents' knowledge. When I tell you to do something, do it. Reporter: Ames is seen being pulled from the car and kicked and one aims the gun at the car threatening Harper. It was just very scary situation I never thought I'd be in. Traumatizing for me and my daughter. Reporter: The officers say they feared she was hiding something or reaching for a weapon writing that the couple refused commands. The videos taken by witnesses created a public outcry. The city's police chief appeared on ABC affiliate KNXV on Sunday. We're running investigations. We're being transparent. Frankly we're rolling out body one cameras much faster than we had been. Reporter: The mayor of Phoenix tweeting there is no situation in which this behavior is ever close to acceptable. Adding, I am deeply sorry for what this family went through and I apologize to our I'm scared for little girls around the world that probably picks up a toy or something and afraid of getting shot. Reporter: Jay-Z is now offering the couple legal help. His company roc nation released a statement calling it the picture of hate adding it they need our help we are at their disposal. Fortunately for the family it was caught on camera. As the mayor said inappropriate, unprofessional at the very least. Thank you, linsey, so much.

