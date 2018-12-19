FBI joins investigation for missing blind American tourist in Peru

More
The FBI is assisting with the disappearance of Carla Valpeoz, 35, a legally blind woman from Detroit who was last seen Dec. 12 on vacation in Peru.
1:48 | 12/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FBI joins investigation for missing blind American tourist in Peru
We turo search F that legally blind American tourist who vanished while travelinnperuthe FBI is assisting the cases earn new clues about the last place she wee janai Norman is here with the St good morning. Reporter: Good morning, her brother says shetedo see as much of the world ashe uln she vanished missinher flight home from Peru and' heard from sinclast wednday. This morning the FBI is joining the desperate search 35-year-old Carla valpeoz, a legallind womanho dedicated her life to traveling E world. She wanted txperience as much of the world possible before herorld goes dark. Orter: Her bro scribes his sister as an explorer. It's not unlikeer to embark on Ty herself. She's done it before all over rl she's a ry well versed travel author and activist last seen on December 1 when she was turned away from climb machu dance club hours bef she vanished. We were wonderire Carla was. We asked ception. Theyd she was gone. She was in the same room as Carla D whenhe woke uparla wasn't there. Reporter: Missed flight home. If she had access a E she woulinitely trite to contact somebody. Hat sn' make tt to reschedule a flight is Ely out O characr forher. Reporter: At this point Carla's fa traved to Peru to help search as family is desperate for answers. Cong up S is the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59904373,"title":"FBI joins investigation for missing blind American tourist in Peru","duration":"1:48","description":"The FBI is assisting with the disappearance of Carla Valpeoz, 35, a legally blind woman from Detroit who was last seen Dec. 12 on vacation in Peru.","url":"/GMA/News/video/fbi-joins-investigation-missing-blind-american-tourist-peru-59904373","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.