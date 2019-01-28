Transcript for Federal workers return amid threat of another shutdown

government is open again. At least for now. The current deal lasts only through February 15th. President trump threat. ING another shutdown if he doesn't get funding for his wall. The political fallout is clear. A new ABC news/"washington post" poll shows nearly two-thirds of Americans don't trust the president or Democrats to do what is right for the country. Want to bring in Jonathan Karl. We could be back in the soup in the next few weeks. Reporter: No doubt. The president put the odds as striking a deal before the funds run out at less than 50-50. He's not backing down. He is saying that a government shutdown is certainly an option. And when asked if he would be willing to accept anything less than $5.7 his original request, he said, probably not. George, there's one factor working against a shutdown. That is absolute opposition in both parties from key players on capitol hill. In fact, you a movement, Democrats and Republicans, to try the pass a measure that would make shutdowns impossible in the future. Jon, over the course of the shutdown, the president has put himself in a hole. His approval rating at record lows. Most Americans blame him. Reporter: Absolutely. Barely a third say they trust the president to strike a deal. So, clear -- it hurt his approval rating. He also faced significant opposition from Republicans, especially in the senate. They won't support him next time around, many of them. No state of the union. Any word on when it might be? Reporter: No. They said no date set. Some expectation it could be a week from tomorrow. No date is set as of now. All this as the race for 2020

