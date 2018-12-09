Transcript for FEMA chief talks Hurricane Florence preparations

A lot to talk with the FEMA director with management agency Brock along he is joining us. This morning and we really appreciate we know how busy that you warrant has been some. Time with us to update us and more importantly update our viewers so what is the latest were FEMA as concerned preparing for hurricane Florence. Hi good morning so hurricane Florence is continued to be a a major threat to Carolina's. As well as the mid Atlantic. I think what we see an overnight is a case shifts south since I never look at one single forecast to make decisions based on that we often. Evaluate several forecasts in a row and as you've seen that the trend as it's it's continuing to dip south to question is whether it will continue to do that today. And this is a highly dynamic situation that requires constant model you know constant monitoring. We have to continually. Assess the situation and make sure that we're pre positioned correctly and that's what we'll be today but the message to citizens is clear. Today's your last day to get out of the areas that they have been placed under evacuation orders you don't do it now you're time is going to be run and out. And wants the impacts of the storm start to come and it's going to be very difficult for first responders to get TS. And you're putting your life in your putting yourself in danger. I hope people hear your message sir George has touched upon this the ten million the funds that were moved from FEMA to life doesn't that. Affect your preparations at all of the loss of that that that money. No not at all it's just an attempt to divert away from the life safety issues at Florence and does not come out of the disaster relief fund. That funds everything behind me that funds everything in the field so it's it's a non issue for us at this moment. You're actually from North Carolina so when you are are telling people to to take cover take to get out to evacuate you know when you speak heavy where there for Hugo. And an 89 so it's not just of the FEMA director it's also as a native of that area. That you're getting this message out. That's true I grew up and non North Carolina to about five hours analytic atomic cannon North Carolina. Hugo is moving at 26 miles an hour. If you know a hurricane typically holds its strength. It loses half its strength twelve hours after landfall so is it was coming in it was still look at wanna Vermont house. When and North Carolina and we had multiple trees down we're out of power for multiple days. And this is setting out to be somewhat like that this is going to be a big hit with storm surge is because the worst place to be is just north of the aisle on the coast wherever the guy makes landfall. That's where you're gonna see the ocean rise above thirteen feet you're gonna have damaging waves on top of that but this is going to be unique from the standpoint that. And you know the foreign five day forecast points is forecast to lose its steering currents stall out. And we're looking at rain upwards of thirty inches in localized areas across the Carolinas and so this is not something to be taken lightly. The whole entire state of North Carolina and South Carolina could be impacted by this event in areas that are already have received so. So much rain so at this hour. What is your biggest concern. Right now I just we we have to says citizen expectations. And here again it goes back to heed those warnings this is nothing to be played with us. Particularly if you live in an area. That is vulnerable to storm surge where the ocean this is wind driven water that piles up in the back bay inlet areas and along the coast. People do not live and survived to tell the tale about what did the of their experiences like with storm surge. You know it's the most deadly part of the hurricane comes in it calls is the most amount of destruction but as this moves then and one. You know. Fifteenth winning thirty inches of rain over very short period of time you're Guinness EO of flooding we ask people to stay out out of out of flooded areas and shelter in place. And just be very careful please heed the warnings. Heed the warnings well a final question this is something that Cecilia and George touched upon in the but the statements that president trump made yesterday and also tweeting today talking about. The efforts after hurricane Maria and Puerto Rico calling it an incredible unsung success to you prima fat. Look you know the effort into Puerto Rico who was a huge effort by the federal government the problem is that Fino is the only responder going and we were. We were the first responder and that's not the way that disaster response recovery work what you're seeing set up now Florence. Is that you have stayed strong you have strong state government capabilities yet strong local capabilities. And that emergency response and recovery is a team sport it's a whole community effort it takes everybody from neighbor helping neighbor to the federal government. Go one at a Puerto Rico we were the first responder dollars Bonner as I said and that's not ideal so what are we doing to correct that you know we have. We've hired over 18100 local Puerto Rican citizens to start building a back bone of emergency management at the commonwealth and local level but did not exist before the storm. It's so would the other thing is is that we need to shift the narrative about Puerto Rico to. What are we gonna do with the fifty billion dollars a theme is gonna provide Puerto Rico over the next couple years. And billions more from other federal government agencies Puerto Rico has never had a better opportunity than now to become more resilient. And economically viable in the question is is there. You how do we go back again bitter resilient infrastructure and that's what we're concentrating on we're working with the governor day in and day out to abilities resilient infrastructure. The question is what are the provisions that would be put into place that that doesn't allow Puerto Rico to let their infrastructure crumble. We face a crumbling infrastructure it was rotted indicate. And FEMA can't help that we have to deal with the head there's the deck of cards that we've been dealt. All right thank you so much for our clients and hopefully there are lessons that were learned and I know that it's a very busy day for you and everyone there behind to the team and we appreciate your time. All the best thing.

