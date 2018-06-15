Transcript for Fisherman rescues girl sucked into a dam

Now to a dramatic rescue in Ohio. A young woman swimming sucked into a dam miraculously saved by a fisherman who jumped in to pull her out and erielle reshef is here with more on that. Good morning. Good morning. This is a remarkable case of the right place at the right time. A late night on the water for that fisherman quickly turning into a daring rescue as he rushed into dangerous water to save that teen. I'm over here at the Charles hill dam and one my friends just got sucked down. Reporter: Around 2:20 A.M. Authorities say 18-year-old Regina Williams was swimming in an Ohio lake with friends when she was suddenly sucked into the undercurrent of a dam. Where is she at? She's right into the gutter. There's no way we can get down to her. Reporter: The force sweeping her helplessly downstream. I think someone fishing down here just found her. Okay, where is she? Tell me where she is. We down for. Reporter: Jared Timms spotted Williams in distress and instinctisticly jumped to her rescue. I don't think there even was a decision. I just went. I mean I just threw in my pole and just went straight in. Reporter: Managing to swim her to shore where he immediately started cpr. I was giving her cpr. I was still waist deep in water. Emergency crews arriving moments later. Williams then rushed to the hospital. How many people are out here at 2:15 in the morning that know cpr? Williams now in critical condition. Her family telling ABC affiliate WEWS they want to thank Timms for his heroic action. I hope they're able to get her to come back around and she's all right. Reporter: Experts say dams can form extra strong currents and whirlpoolsn the water that can drown people walking, swimming and boating. Especially after heavy rains. Authorities say that fisherman's actions, guys, was nothing short of a miracle. Makes you feel so comforted there are still people like that in the world. That will risk themselves to save someone else. Erielle, thank you. Very brave. Thank you.

