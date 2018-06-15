-
Now Playing: Helicopter rescues swimmer trapped in raging river
-
Now Playing: Incredible rescue at a Minnesota swimming pool caught on tape
-
Now Playing: John Travolta, Pitbull talk collaborating on new movie
-
Now Playing: Pitbull performs classic hit 'Fireball'
-
Now Playing: 1st look at Adam Rippon in the sexy new ESPN Magazine Body Issue
-
Now Playing: Dressing Room Reveal: Tasha Cobbs on finding comfort in faith
-
Now Playing: Father meets the son he never knew he had after Ancestry.com match
-
Now Playing: Can Vitamin D help prevent colon cancer?
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel, Ted Cruz trash-talk before charity game
-
Now Playing: How recovered memories, single drop of blood helped solve a case
-
Now Playing: Fisherman rescues girl sucked into a dam
-
Now Playing: 'Stranger Things' star leaves Twitter after cyberbullying
-
Now Playing: 911 calls from Seattle highway shootings released
-
Now Playing: Trump slams lawsuit against his family's foundation
-
Now Playing: Congressman makes play on anniversary of baseball shooting
-
Now Playing: Tents pop up along Mexican border for migrant children housing
-
Now Playing: FBI decisions not politically motivated: IG report
-
Now Playing: 2 people fall 30 feet from derailed roller coaster
-
Now Playing: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' winner Bianca Del Rio: 'Take it from me, nothing is that serious
-
Now Playing: Pineapple-shaped cotton candy that is next-level